Erik ten Hag Explains The Reason Behind Joining Manchester United

Erik ten Hag will start working for Manchester United immediately by skipping his holidays with Ajax players at the Caribbean islands in the coming days. The Dutchman will reach Manchester on Monday and start discussions with Old Trafford officials to plan the formation of his backroom staff.

Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace will try to end the Red Devils' Europa League chances as the Mancunians struggle towards the end of a miserable season under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Speaking to Dutch publication Het Parool, Erik ten Hag was enthusiastic to take the Manchester United job: "It has an enormous reach, worldwide. I think I will encounter the same force fields at United as at Ajax, only a factor of three or four larger."

When questioned by the Dutch media regarding choosing a club with a more well-defined structure rather than a broken project, the Dutch manager had some reflecting words of ambition to share: "There is something to gain. And the way that should be done, the club and I agree on that.

"Ajax has been able to measure itself in Europe with the best clubs, the best players, and trainers. We have been challenged at the highest level. As a coach, I was also able to develop tremendously in that regard.

"The trainer must give direction, not be distracted by peripheral matters. He develops a way of playing and must ensure that it is carried out. Being consistent is perhaps the most important requirement a trainer must meet."

