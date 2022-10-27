Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Alejandro Garnacho Starts For Manchester United v Sheriff

Manchester United host Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League this evening. A surprise name has been picked on the team sheet this evening as Alejandro Garnacho has been handed his first start.

The young Argentinian forward has been an impressive talent in United’s Academy and has been appearing on the bench recently. The youngster came on against Real Sociedad.

Garnacho starts in the front attacking three alongside the likes of Antony and the returning Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star will have to guide the two young talents alongside him tonight.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It’s been a long time coming to see Garnacho get his first full debut in United red. Having had such a successful season for the Academy last season, it was always imminent.

Erik Ten Hag has spoken ahead of tonights European clash to explain why Garnacho has been given the start tonight. He says;

“Did Garnacho impress me in training? Yes and that's why he has this opportunity. He deserved it."

“We have a trio with Cristiano [Ronaldo], with Antony and Garnacho who have the qualities to create, to dribble, that's what is expected of them, to create chances and goals.”

When asked about what he expects from the Argentine, he said; “Reliable but also the x-factor. He is one who can outplay the players and run behind."

