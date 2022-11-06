Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Alejandro Garnacho Starts v Aston Villa

IMAGO / Sportimage

Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Alejandro Garnacho Starts v Aston Villa

Erik Ten Hag has explained why Alejandro Garnacho starts v Aston Villa. This is the youngsters first Premier League start.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been picked for the game today against Aston Villa. The 18 year old has impressed of late in his last few games.

Garnacho started in United's last game v Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League and he scored his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win away from home. This will hopefully be the first of many goals for the youngster.

Manager Erik Ten Hag has put him in the lineup for today's game v Villa and it is rightfully deserved. The Argentinian will be looking to produce another fantastic performance.

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League

This is Garnacho's first ever Premier League start for United today and will hopefully be the first of many starts he makes in the league this season.

The 18 year old starts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo who will captain the reds today and also Marcus Rashford who is in fine form as of late. Garnacho starts ahead of Antony who is out with an injury.

Ten Hag spoke to the media before today's game and he said the following about the youngster;

“He had two good performances in the Europa League, now he has to do it in the league. It is the same, 11 v 11, but the Premier League intensity is something he has to match. I have faith in him he will do good."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Alejandro Garnacho Starts v Aston Villa

By Ben Patterson
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United
Match Day

Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups & Team News

By Alex Wallace
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Manchester United To Allow Right Back To Leave On Loan

By Alex Wallace
Dusan Vlahovic Juventus UEFA Champions League
Transfers

Manchester United Keeping Close Eye On Juventus Striker

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Where To Watch Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League, TV Channels & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted XI v Aston Villa - Fred & Antony To Return

By Rhys James
Unai Emery
Articles

Aston Villa Vs Manchester United: Premier League Opposition Preview

By Rhys James