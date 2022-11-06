Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Alejandro Garnacho Starts v Aston Villa

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been picked for the game today against Aston Villa. The 18 year old has impressed of late in his last few games.

Garnacho started in United's last game v Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League and he scored his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win away from home. This will hopefully be the first of many goals for the youngster.

Manager Erik Ten Hag has put him in the lineup for today's game v Villa and it is rightfully deserved. The Argentinian will be looking to produce another fantastic performance.

This is Garnacho's first ever Premier League start for United today and will hopefully be the first of many starts he makes in the league this season.

The 18 year old starts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo who will captain the reds today and also Marcus Rashford who is in fine form as of late. Garnacho starts ahead of Antony who is out with an injury.

Ten Hag spoke to the media before today's game and he said the following about the youngster;

“He had two good performances in the Europa League, now he has to do it in the league. It is the same, 11 v 11, but the Premier League intensity is something he has to match. I have faith in him he will do good."

