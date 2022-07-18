Report: Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Manchester United Bought Lisandro Martínez From Ajax

Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Manchester United Bought Lisandro Martínez From Ajax

The United manager discusses his new signing's qualities, attitude, and style of play.
Martinez

In his latest press conference, Erik ten Hag has provided reasons for poaching centre-back Lisandro Martínez from his former club Ajax.

The Argentine defender was confirmed yesterday as United’s third summer signing. He is expected to compete with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, and Raphaël Varane for a centre-back position in the team.

It had been previously suggested that Martínez could play as the number six for ten Hag, but this has since been dismissed.

Ten Hag was clearly insistent on bringing an Ajax defender with him to Old Trafford. United were heavily linked to Jurriën Timber at the beginning of the transfer window.

Pau Torres Against Liverpool On UEFA Champions League Semi-finals
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam

The Dutchman also directed the club’s hierarchy towards Martínez, convincing director of football John Murtough to pursue Ajax’s Player of the Season rather than the recruitment department’s suggestion - Pau Torres of Villareal.

In his pre-match press conference before United’s friendly against Crystal Palace in Melbourne, ten Hag was questioned about what his new signing will bring to the squad and what type of character the Argentine possesses.

‘He’s a warrior and I think the fans will admire him. He has an attitude, fighting spirit,’

‘He brings aggressiveness in the game, in a good way. I think we need that. But also he’s very skilful and he can deal with the ball and he’s left-footed.’

lisandro martinez

Ten Hag continued to discuss Martínez’s admirable fighting spirit, ‘I think it’s important, yeah. I think the Premier League is high intensity, lots of challenges. We need such players [with fighting spirit].’

When asked whether Martínez’s prior knowledge of the manager’s style of football was a factor in the signing, ten Hag said, ‘certain ideas, he knows them. That is an advantage clearly,’

‘But also he has to adapt, to a new country, a new club, new team-mates. So also a lot of things will be different.’

Ten Hag also confirmed that new signings Martínez and Christian Eriksen will not be joining the squad on pre-season tour in Australia.

