Erik ten Hag Feels Honoured To Work With Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has started involving actively in discussions regarding the team's working, squad structure, and requirements in the summer transfer window. 

The Dutchman is trying to settle in quickly to get used to the club's dynamics. Mitchell van der Gaag will be joining Erik ten Hag in the club's coaching team as the Red Devils face a significant task to gear up for a big season.

Speaking to Voetbal International via Elko Born, Erik ten Hag delivered a strong message ahead of the new season at Old Trafford: "It felt like a difficult, but fantastic challenge. At United, there's something to build and something to win. Manchester United is such a big name in the history of football...It's not for nothing they call Old Trafford the Theatre of Dreams.

Erik ten Hag

"Despite it being a beautiful club, I would never just start. I wanted to create good working conditions first, so every detail had to be taken care of. I know United went through a very precise procedure. They'd done scouting, analyses, data, and interviews with people who worked with me. Then we held multiple interviews. They didn't rush into things. And neither did I."

The Dutchman spoke brightly of the club's history: "It's a club with allure in international football. Everyone knows their history. Of Sir Alex, of course, but further back in time as well. Their great team in the late 50s suddenly disappeared after the plane crash.

"The history is impressive, but I've also researched the present and future. And the possibilities. Those exist, financially as well. If you then get a good feeling about the people that are there, then all the factors are in play to take this step."

