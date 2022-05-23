Erik Ten Hag Gives his Verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo Role at Manchester United in his Plans
Erik Ten Hag has spoken to the English media for the first time as Manchester United and has given his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in his future plans.
Ten Hag was quizzed on a number of topics during his first press conference as United manager with the Dutchman delivering his verdicts.
The media wanted to ask Ten Hag about a full range of topics about his plans for United ahead of the summer and next season.
The new United manager was of course asked about the future of Ronaldo and what role the superstar would have in his plans.
Ten Hag when asked about if Ronaldo would have a role in his plans said “of course!”.
He continued with “Cristiano can bring goals. But I talk first with Cristiano before I talk with you..."
Ten Hag has always been open and keen to work with Ronaldo at United.
