Erik Ten Hag Happy With Donny Van De Beek Return To Manchester United Squad

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Erik Ten Hag Happy With Donny Van De Beek Return To Manchester United Squad

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek returned to the first team last night against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.

Donny Van De Beek has missed a majority of this season so far through injury. The midfielder made his return to the first team squad last night in the UEFA Europa League.

The Dutchman came on for a short cameo against FC Sheriff at Old Trafford. Manager Erik Ten Hag, who knows the player well was happy to see him return to the side last night.

Van De Beek has struggled to get going at Manchester United since joining from Ajax under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The midfielder never really nailed down a consistent spot in the side under the two previous managers.

Donny Van De Beek Manchester United

Current boss Ten Hag knows the midfielder very well from their days at Ajax together. Van De Beek was considered to be a huge talent and there was a real buzz around his initial arrival at Old Trafford.

Even at times under Ten Hag at United when the midfielder has been fit, he is yet to really feature for the Red Devils. There has been some speculation about his future at United.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag was more than pleased to see Van de Beek return to the side following his setback. He said;

"He was out for long, so I was happy to give him some minutes, because you need that to get in the right form."

"But he [Donny] has to work himself back, he's not even one week back in training - same as Harry Maguire - so I was really happy to bring on Donny and Harry, to give them minutes, because we need them in the coming weeks."

Ten Hag does think the midfielder has something to offer, he said; "When you analyse the season so far, if he [Donny] was available, he would get his chance, because we need goals, and I know Donny is really good in the position to score goals, and he's also good in the defensive transition."

Donny Van De Beek Manchester United
