Erik Ten Hag Has a Plan to Bring Success Back to Manchester United
The new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has delivered his first press conference as the manager of the club on Monday afternoon.
Ten Hag sat in front of the British media for the first time as United manager and was asked a number of questions.
United ended the season on another loss and once again proved that there is a lot of work to do at the club over the summer in particular.
The Dutchman was asked a number of questions about whats to come from the manager at United.
The Dutchman was asked by the media about bringing success back to United.
Ten Hag stated, "The confidence is that I have a good feeling with the people around, I have a good feeling from the meetings. We have a plan and now it's about getting the plan done."
Ten Hag is already getting to work in his new role at United and has started his analysis ahead of the window.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon