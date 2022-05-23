Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Has a Plan to Bring Success Back to Manchester United

The new Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has delivered his first press conference as the manager of the club on Monday afternoon. 

Ten Hag sat in front of the British media for the first time as United manager and was asked a number of questions.

United ended the season on another loss and once again proved that there is a lot of work to do at the club over the summer in particular. 

The Dutchman was asked a number of questions about whats to come from the manager at United. 

Erik Ten Hag farewell from Ajax

The Dutchman was asked by the media about bringing success back to United.

Ten Hag stated, "The confidence is that I have a good feeling with the people around, I have a good feeling from the meetings. We have a plan and now it's about getting the plan done."

Ten Hag is already getting to work in his new role at United and has started his analysis ahead of the window.

