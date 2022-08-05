Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Hints That Cristiano Ronaldo Could Start For Manchester United Against Brighton

Erik Ten Hag has delivered his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Sundays Premier League opener against Brighton and has left a subtle hint that he could start the game.

Manchester United will host Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season. 

Ronaldo returned to training later than any other United player following personal issues that also resulted in him not being present on United’s pre season tour. 

The striker his behind schedule compared to other United players however with the confirmed absence of Anthony Martial on Sunday, Ten Hag could turn towards Ronaldo to start the game. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo featured last Sunday as United played Rayo Vallecano in their final pre season game before the the imminent season. 

Some predicted United sides have hinted at the likes of Marcus Rashford starting as the number nine, however Ronaldo is a player who is more suited to that role compared to Rashford. 

Ronaldo is known to be looking for ways to possibly leave United this summer but could now be called upon to deliver as early as the first game of the season. 

Ten Hag said “I am really happy. We have a top striker. He is here and is in the squad." When discussing Ronaldo. 

Then when asked on whether he will start on Sunday, said “we will see on Sunday.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Hints That Cristiano Ronaldo Could Start For Manchester United Against Brighton

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Responds To Frenkie De Jong Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace17 minutes ago
Lisandro Martinez
News

Erik Ten Hag Says That Christian Eriksen And Lisandro Martinez Are Fit Enough To Start Against Brighton

By Alex Wallace38 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
Opinions

Manchester United Vs Brighton Predicted Line-up: Cristiano Ronaldo And Tyrell Malacia To Start

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Brighton
Match Day

Manchester United vs Brighton | Opposition Preview

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Sancho goal Palace
Opinions

Jadon Sancho Could Be Manchester United's Best Asset This Season

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Moises Caicedo Brighton
Opinions

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Sign One Player From The Opposing Side | Premier League Start

By Saul Escudero16 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
Match Day

Manchester United Vs Brighton Key Match Up: Diogo Dalot and Leonadro Trossard

By Seth Dooley16 hours ago