Erik Ten Hag Hints That Cristiano Ronaldo Could Start For Manchester United Against Brighton

Erik Ten Hag has delivered his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Sundays Premier League opener against Brighton and has left a subtle hint that he could start the game.

Manchester United will host Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Ronaldo returned to training later than any other United player following personal issues that also resulted in him not being present on United’s pre season tour.

The striker his behind schedule compared to other United players however with the confirmed absence of Anthony Martial on Sunday, Ten Hag could turn towards Ronaldo to start the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ronaldo featured last Sunday as United played Rayo Vallecano in their final pre season game before the the imminent season.

Some predicted United sides have hinted at the likes of Marcus Rashford starting as the number nine, however Ronaldo is a player who is more suited to that role compared to Rashford.

Ronaldo is known to be looking for ways to possibly leave United this summer but could now be called upon to deliver as early as the first game of the season.

Ten Hag said “I am really happy. We have a top striker. He is here and is in the squad." When discussing Ronaldo.

Then when asked on whether he will start on Sunday, said “we will see on Sunday.”

