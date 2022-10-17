Erik Ten Hag: Is Christian Eriksen Fit For Manchester United Vs Spurs?

Manchester United played Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday and the result was a frustrating 0-0 draw. One of the key reasons for the result could well have been the absence of Christian Eriksen from the team, who was replaced by Fred.

Eriksen (30 years old) has started the majority of games this season and has done well, so would definitely have played if he was fit. Erik Ten Hag confirmed that he was ill and could not play as a result.

He also said the following about the midfielder to Viaplay Football (Quotes via United District): "We miss him (Eriksen) when he's not available, but we have a squad and another 11 players on the pitch. So then we have to construct another team and we can bring players from the bench, who are all good. I don't know if he will be available for Wednesday but I hope, of course."

The club play Spurs at home in the league on Wednesday and then Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and it is unclear at this stage whether or not they will have players back. Anthony Martial also missed the last two games with a back injury and could return.

IMAGO / PA Images

Players such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny Van De Beek are still expected to be injured and their expected return date is unknown.

The return of Martial and Eriksen in particular will be a huge boost for the squad as the fixture list gets tighter and tighter.

