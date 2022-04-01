Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag is Focusing on Ajax Amid Manchester United Links

Erik Ten Hag has stated that he is concentrating on Ajax despite the strong links to Manchester United.

Ten Hag is the leading candidate to become United manager this summer as the Dutchman has emerged as the front runner ahead of Mauricio Pochettino.

The current Ajax manager has been interviewed by United according to many reports.

However, in a recent interview with Sport1’s Patrick Berger, Ten Hag has kept his cards close to his chest.

ten hag 3

The Dutchman told Sport1 “There is always talks with other clubs and Manchester United is a great club with great fans.

"My sole focus now is to concentrate on Ajax and we are already planning for the new season."

Ten Hag has stated that he is fully concentrating on Ajax for now with the Dutch club on course to win the league title as well as coming up to a cup final.

Ten Hag is the clear favourite to land the United job but these new comments will only intrigue United supporters even more as the saga continues.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

ten hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag is Focusing on Ajax Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Cavani
News

Edinson Cavani Will Be Out of Action for Manchester United for a Number of Weeks Confirms Ralf Rangnick

By Alex Wallace14 minutes ago
bruno fernandes
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Signs New Manchester United Deal: 'The Club Will Be Back'

By Rhys James50 minutes ago
Old Trafford
Match Day

Manchester United v Leicester City: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
SOCCER - OEFB Cup, WAC vs RBS WOLFSBERG,AUSTRIA,16.MAR.22 - SOCCER - UNIQA OEFB Cup, semifinal, Wolfsberger AC vs Red Bull Salzburg.
News

Manchester United Monitor 23-Year-Old as New David De Gea Deputee

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
poch ten hag
Quotes

Ex-England Boss Makes Alex Ferguson Comparison For Key Manchester United Manager Target

By Kaustubh Pandey3 hours ago
luis enrique
News

Journalist Reveals why Manchester United May Not Sign Champions League Winning Manager

By Kaustubh Pandey19 hours ago
pogba
News

Key Manchester United Decision Will Determine Paul Pogba's Future as Player Prefers Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey20 hours ago