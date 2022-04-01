Erik Ten Hag is Focusing on Ajax Amid Manchester United Links

Erik Ten Hag has stated that he is concentrating on Ajax despite the strong links to Manchester United.

Ten Hag is the leading candidate to become United manager this summer as the Dutchman has emerged as the front runner ahead of Mauricio Pochettino.

The current Ajax manager has been interviewed by United according to many reports.

However, in a recent interview with Sport1’s Patrick Berger, Ten Hag has kept his cards close to his chest.

The Dutchman told Sport1 “There is always talks with other clubs and Manchester United is a great club with great fans.

"My sole focus now is to concentrate on Ajax and we are already planning for the new season."

Ten Hag has stated that he is fully concentrating on Ajax for now with the Dutch club on course to win the league title as well as coming up to a cup final.

Ten Hag is the clear favourite to land the United job but these new comments will only intrigue United supporters even more as the saga continues.

