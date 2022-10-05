Erik Ten Hag On Keeping Cristiano Ronaldo & Casemiro Benched At Manchester United

Manchester United have constructed quite a star-studded side in recent years but have not enjoyed the success as a team that many of the individual players have in the past.

Two of the most decorated are Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro. The former having re-joined the team in 2021 and the latter being an addition from the summer window just gone.

Despite their reputation, new manager Erik Ten Hag has started them on the bench for most games and they only have one Premier League start between them this season (Ronaldo's start in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford).

The Dutch boss explained why this in his press conference, first speaking about the five-time Ballon D'or winner perhaps not coming on because he is unhappy (Quotes via The United Journal): “I treat everyone with respect, but they have all different backgrounds, so I have to treat players to get the best out of them.

"I can't see that relation, that he is not coming on when we are 4-0 down, I did not bring him on out of respect (Against Manchester City). It has nothing to do with the future or January. I don't see him as unhappy. He is happy, training well and enjoying.

“When you are here, when you are happy, satisfied on the bench, this is not the club you have to be. Cristiano is really competitive, he is not happy when he is not playing but I have to repeat, maybe you didn't hear, he is training well, he is in a good mood. He is motivated and he gives his best and that is what we expect.

He then spoke about Casemiro not starting ahead of fellow midfielder Scott Mctominay: “We will play tomorrow our best team, we have to construct a team because we want a competitive culture. It had nothing to do with Casemiro, it had all to do with Scott.

“When he wasn't in the team at Brentford, we lost. Casemiro will have an important role, we know his background, the titles he's won, you see every day in training.

