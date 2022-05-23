Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Looking Forward to Reuniting with Donny Van De Beek at Manchester United

The brand new Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has given his first briefing to the English media with a number of topics on the cards. 

Ten Hag has been asked about his plans for the near future at United including his verdicts on a number of players. 

The Dutchman has spoken about the near future at United with what plans he has for rebuilding the club. 

Ten Hag spoke about the widespread plans for success in the future as well as what could happen to a number of players next season.

One player Ten Hag was asked about was Donny Van De Beek who he closely worked with at Ajax.

Donny Van De Beek

Ten Hag when asked about Van De Beek said “We had a fantastic squad at that time in Ajax, I really had a good relationship with him. Of course, I'm looking forward to meeting him again on the pitch."

It seems clear that Van De Beek will play a part in Ten Hag’s plans in the future. 

Erik Ten Hag Looking Forward to Reuniting with Donny Van De Beek at Manchester United

