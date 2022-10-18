Erik Ten Hag Gives Manchester United Injury Update - Christian Eriksen & More

Manchester United have struggled a bit with injuries this season and there are currently a few players known to be out with problems.

Anthony Martial has been out for most of the season after suffering an injury in pre-season. He finally returned against Liverpool in August but got injured again and then returned against Manchester City. However, he had to put up with yet another injury against Everton recently and it seems like he could be out for another match or two, at least.

Erik Ten Hag gave an update on him (Quotes via United Report), saying he is "Not available." He also spoke on Christian Eriksen, who suffered illness shortly before the match against Newcastle United on Sunday and had to miss out on the squad.

"Eriksen, we have to wait. He was just on the pitch. We have to see how he recovers from that and then we will make a decision tomorrow."

Other stars known to be out are Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny Van De Beek, who have barely had a look in this season with zero starts between them (Only partly to do with their injuries).

The manager gave a positive update on these two, saying they are "Making good progress and they will return to team training this week."

Scott Mctominay missed the last match due to suspension, after picking up too many yellow cards. He will return for the match against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and is expected to start if Eriksen is still out.

