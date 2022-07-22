Erik Ten Hag Not Yet Concerned About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Absence At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has been speaking to the media about Manchester United’s next pre season game against Aston Villa on Saturday however Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation was of course mentioned to the boss.

Ronaldo has been away from the United squad for some time and has not returned to any training surrounding the squad and of course has not embarked on the clubs pre season tour.

Ronaldo has been surrounded by speculation over his future and has been linked with moves to a number of European giants who have seemingly rejected his services.

The striker is United’s top earning player and is on a wage package at the club that not any others can afford.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However it seems to remain unclear where Ronaldo’s future lies ahead of the 22/23 season that continues to get closer.

Ten Hag is focusing on the squad that he has to hand at the moment with the players in his camp in Australia being the ones he will be focusing on.

When speaking to the media on Thursday, Ten Hag was asked if he was concerned about Ronaldo’s absence to which he said;

“Of course. But concerning is maybe not right word. I focus on the players who are there, they are doing really well, I prefer to develop that. I cannot wait for him to come in, then we'll integrate him."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon