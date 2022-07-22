Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Not Yet Concerned About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Absence At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has been speaking to the media about Manchester United’s next pre season game against Aston Villa on Saturday however Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation was of course mentioned to the boss.

Ronaldo has been away from the United squad for some time and has not returned to any training surrounding the squad and of course has not embarked on the clubs pre season tour. 

Ronaldo has been surrounded by speculation over his future and has been linked with moves to a number of European giants who have seemingly rejected his services. 

The striker is United’s top earning player and is on a wage package at the club that not any others can afford. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

However it seems to remain unclear where Ronaldo’s future lies ahead of the 22/23 season that continues to get closer. 

Ten Hag is focusing on the squad that he has to hand at the moment with the players in his camp in Australia being the ones he will be focusing on. 

When speaking to the media on Thursday, Ten Hag was asked if he was concerned about Ronaldo’s absence to which he said;

“Of course. But concerning is maybe not right word. I focus on the players who are there, they are doing really well, I prefer to develop that. I cannot wait for him to come in, then we'll integrate him."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Not Yet Concerned About Cristiano Ronaldo’s Absence At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace14 seconds ago
Anthony Martial
Media

Report: Manchester United Have Decided Not To Sell Striker Anthony Martial This Summer Following Great Performance

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Close To Sign For Atletico Madrid If Star Striker Exits The Colchonero

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Media

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Claimed To Be Upset With Barcelona And Unwilling To Accept Any Proposals

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
Anthony Martial
Opinions

Why This Season Is A Make Or Break For Anthony Martial At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Barcelona Inform Xavi That Frenkie De Jong And Memphis Depay Sales Are Priority Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
de jong 2
News

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong Would Earn More Than Robert Lewandowski If He Stays At Barcelona

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Lingard
Transfers

Former Manchester United Midfielder Announces His New Club After Leaving United In Summer

By Soumyajit Roy14 hours ago