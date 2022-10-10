Erik Ten Hag On Antony’s Start At Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about one of his summer signings following his arrival at the club. Antony was Ten Hag’s big money summer signing in the previous window.

Antony arrived from Ajax after pushing for a move to leave the Dutch club in the summer. The Brazilian had made an instant impact at United under Ten Hag.

The Dutchman and the winger shared a great relationship at Ajax. The bond between the two was evident from the moment of Antony’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag backed the winger from minute one, putting him into the starting 11 against Arsenal for his debut. Antony repaid the manager's faith by scoring on his debut.

Antony then also scored against Manchester City. Despite the heavy defeat, Antony’s goal was seen as a positive.

The Brazilian then became the first ever United player to score in his first three Premier League games. He scored the equaliser against Everton on Sunday.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Following the victory, Ten Hag spoke about the Brazilian as he said; “In the first games he [Antony] had his good moments and bad moments, I think today he played his best game so far. You see he’s running in behind, that’s what I expect from him. His pressing and defending is much better than in the first games.”

“I’m happy with his performance and development, but I know there’s still huge improvement and I know, at this club and in the Premier League, he needs to challenge. He has to go everyday to his max to get the best of him.”

