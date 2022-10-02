Erik Ten Hag On 'Unacceptable' Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United

Despite Manchester United's better form in recent months, they were beaten 6-3 away to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Antony were not enough to outdo hattricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden after a 4-0 deficit going into half-time.

Erik Ten Hag was particularly displeased with his side's performance as he spoke to Sky Sports and the BBC (Quotes via United Report) after the game:

"I am surprised why we didn't bring it on the pitch, I have seen a different team, spirit and we did not look convinced. I have to talk to my players and find out why.

"I will show the team tomorrow we could have been on the front foot. In the first goal, we won the ball and could have created a chance and gave it away. That is unacceptable.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It's quite simple, it's a lack of belief. We get undisciplined at following rules and you get hammered, that's happened today.

The Red Devils actually won the second half 3-2 and showed improvement after the lack of quality and belief showed in the previous half.

"At half-time we changed things and we changed attitude. We saw a different United after half-time and we scored goals, we created some more. On the ball we were more brave, we came in the opponent's half and we scored three goals.

He finished: "In this moment I can't think about positives. We let our fans down, we let ourselves down and we're hugely disappointed."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon