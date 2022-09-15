Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his team's victory over FC Sheriff in the Europa League and the goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United had a poor start to their Europa League campaign after losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford but they followed it up by responding well away to FC Sheriff on Thursday evening. 

The Red Devils beat them 2-0 away in Moldova with goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo (Penalty) making the difference.

Erik Ten Hag said the following to club media after the game (Quotes via UtdDistrict):

“Ronaldo needed that goal. Many times he came close, but he wanted that so much. We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty.

Erik ten Hag

"I’m really pleased (for Jadon Sancho). Another goal… he’s doing well, but I think there’s much more room for improvement for him because he has so many skills.

United went 2-0 up before half-time and were comfortable for most of the game despite a 50/50 start.

“Difficult start. The opponent played really direct, went for the second balls and they won too many in the first minutes. But after a certain period, we played better.

He finished: "Then you say we can play between the lines, we got depth to our game and scored a great goal. Then we took control of the game."

You can watch the goals from Ronaldo and Sancho here and here, respectively.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal

By Rhys James
Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Doubles Manchester United Lead Against Sheriff

By Alex Wallace
Sancho vs Liverpool
Match Day

Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Sheriff

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Sheriff v Manchester United | UEFA Europa League | Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
fred
Quotes

Manchester United’s Fred Highlights Sheriff Quality Ahead Of UEFA Europa League Clash

By Alex Wallace
Fred scores
Quotes

Fred Reflects On Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedad

By Alex Wallace
martial optus stadium
Quotes

'I Could Not Believe It' - Ex-Manchester United Star On Anthony Martial Decision

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Erik Ten Hag Should Use His Best Team Vs FC Sheriff

By Rhys James