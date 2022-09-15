Erik Ten Hag On Sheriff 0-2 Manchester United & Cristiano Ronaldo Goal

Manchester United had a poor start to their Europa League campaign after losing 1-0 to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford but they followed it up by responding well away to FC Sheriff on Thursday evening.

The Red Devils beat them 2-0 away in Moldova with goals from Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo (Penalty) making the difference.

Erik Ten Hag said the following to club media after the game (Quotes via UtdDistrict):

“Ronaldo needed that goal. Many times he came close, but he wanted that so much. We are happy for him and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty.

"I’m really pleased (for Jadon Sancho). Another goal… he’s doing well, but I think there’s much more room for improvement for him because he has so many skills.

United went 2-0 up before half-time and were comfortable for most of the game despite a 50/50 start.

“Difficult start. The opponent played really direct, went for the second balls and they won too many in the first minutes. But after a certain period, we played better.

He finished: "Then you say we can play between the lines, we got depth to our game and scored a great goal. Then we took control of the game."

You can watch the goals from Ronaldo and Sancho here and here, respectively.

