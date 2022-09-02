Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag On Whether Antony Will Play In Manchester United Vs. Arsenal

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken on whether or not new signing Antony will play against Arsenal, while giving injury updates on Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw.
The Red Devils enjoyed a good win away to Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday, with Jadon Sancho getting on the scoresheet. This makes it three wins in a row after the team lost their first two games.

Next up for the team is Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, which will be a tough test considering The Gunners have won all five games so far and sit at the top of the table.

One thing fans are wondering about is whether or not new player Antony will play in the game. He said the following to the media after the Leicester game (Via United Journal):

“Thursday he did his first training, so [an] individual [session]. Tomorrow (Friday), we have a team session and on Saturday we have a team session, so I will think about it and then we will take a decision."

Erik ten Hag Antony

He also gave injury updates on three players who are injured: “It’s difficult to say when I talk about Luke Shaw and Aaron (Wan-Bissaka), but Anthony Martial will not be involved on Sunday.

When asked about when Martial would be back he said: "I cannot tell at this moment."

He finished, talking about the upcoming match in general: “So, this is a good test and I’m really looking forward [to it]. We will pick the right XI to start but as you see, it’s not only a team.

"We have a squad and also, today (Thursday), the subs who came on did really well so I’m happy with that. That is what we have to construct further.”

