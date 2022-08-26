Erik Ten Hag Praised Manchester United Players On Beating Liverpool And Spoke About Casemiro's Fitness

Erik Ten Hag said the Manchester United win over Liverpool lifted the team spirit for what is coming and talked about the fitness of some players, Casemiro included.

The Dutch manager attended a brief press conference for Sky Sports this Friday prior to the game against Southampton and answered some questions about the Old Trafford side.

When asked about how the group was feeling after beating Liverpool he said:

"The spirit was already good, now is even better its clear with only one game so we need to build further all we have to develop and I think everyone is aware of that".

Then Erik Ten Hag was asked about how important the result is for the confidence of the team to what he said:

"It helps of course, as I said before the game Liverpool for me the best playing football team in the world and when you beat, you must get lots of confidence"

After this the interviewer asked the 52-year-old about the challenge it will be to face Southampton away from Manchester to what Ten Hag answered:

"It's a different challenge, I am curious, did we learn the lesson from Brentford because this will be more o less the same approach,

It's about transition, running, battling and fighting and then we have to make it our game, so it is a new challenge for us to do that"

The reporter also asked about Casemiro and his readiness for tomorrows game, the Dutchman said:

"Casemiro is fit, yes, he did all the training sessions in the last days he played with the team"

When asked about Anthony Martial, Erik Ten Hag said: "Martial had to come out because of a problem with his achilles ankle, we have to wait I can not tell a prognose on how long it takes, I hope that he will be available for next game"

Manchester United squad will definitely go motivated for the clash against Southampton, hopefully the Red Devils could bring the three points to Old Trafford.

