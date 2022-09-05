Erik Ten Hag Praised Midfielder Christian Eriksen Following Manchester United Win Over Arsenal

Manchester United overperformed the table leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday with Christian Eriksen being key for the win, Erik Ten Hag was quick to praise the Midfielder after the match.

The Red Devils had a bad start in the Premier League losing their first two games of the season, the first one to Brighton & Hove Albion (1-2) at Old Trafford and the second one to Brentford (4-0).

However, after an effective punishment from Erik Ten Hag where the manager shared the blame for the two losses, running with his players the distance the Bees had run more than Manchester United, the squad bounced back to victory.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Old Trafford side defeated their bitter rivals Liverpool 2-1 in a difficult game to start climbing the positions in the Premier League table.

Christian Eriksen has been a key player in all the recent four Manchester United victories, the Dane arrived as a free agent this summer but thanks to his experience and abilities he is now untouchable for Erik Ten Hag.

From all the victories the Red Devils had achieved so far, Eriksen and Scott McTominay have made an outstanding duo in the midfield when everyone thought the arrival of Casemiro was going to imminently change the starting eleven, but it did not.

The two Midfielders established so well that Erik Ten Hag could get four important wins against big fishes like Liverpool and Arsenal.

Ten Hag praised the number 14 after his excellent game versus Arsenal yesterday, he said:

"We put him [Eriksen] a little bit deeper on the pitch as he plays in a 'six' and an 'eight' role where he has lots of freedom.

"We tell him which spaces he has to be in but also he has to adapt to that.

"I think he can make a game for you, he can also switch the play when needed."

Then the 52-year-old started to highlight why he likes Eriksen that much by saying:

"If he sees the final pass between the lines he can do that and he can also jump into attack too, to help score a goal.

"What he can also improve is his defending as today, he made, I think, one small mistake.

"I think he played a magnificent game."

There is no doubt that Christian Eriksen will be an important player for Manchester United this season and hopefully, his performances improve even more with each game.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon