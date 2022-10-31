Erik Ten Hag Praises Harry Maguire Performance v West Ham

Harry Maguire returned to Premier League action for Manchester United on Sunday against West Ham. The captain was given the start at Old Trafford following his return from injury.

The centre back had been out of action for some time following an injury sustained some weeks ago. Maguire lined up alongside Lisandro Martinez in central defence as United kept yet another clean sheet.

United’s captain has been heavily criticised in the past for his poor performances when featuring. However, last night saw Maguire put in a strong shift upon his return, especially in the last minutes of the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

With Raphael Varane out until the World Cup, Maguire could now have the chance to feature more often. The Englishman needs the chance to play ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Erik Ten Hag spoke to the media after the game where he shared his thoughts on Maguire’s performance. He said;

“He [Maguire] was magnificent in protecting the box. He is a great player and a really good defender and we have seen how important he is for the squad."

“I am really happy for the team of course but also Harry Maguire as he came off the pitch with a clean sheet."

