Erik Ten Hag Praises His Team's Attitude Following Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has praised his team's attitude following the 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League.

Despite the poor start to the season, the Red Devils were the better team throughout most of the game and most would agree that it was a deserved win, if unexpected. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford got the team the win.

Ten Hag told Sky Sports (Via UtdPlug): "We can talk about tactics but it’s all about attitude. There was communication, fight, spirit and then you can see what they can achieve."

"Bruno Fernandes showed leadership, along with Varane. Not just them two, we need more leaders."

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Ten Hag also talked about new signing Lisandro Martinez, who set the standard for passion and aggression throughout the game: "For a defender, his technical skills are quite good and his fighting spirit is there, and also his positioning and his battling – also aerially, he is not the tallest but he has good timing."

Tactically, you see where you can have weapons in the game. You see we have speed then Fernandes and Eriksen have a pass. Scott McTominay had a magnificent game." 

He finished: "Of course we are happy, I know the rivalry against Liverpool, don't just bring it against Liverpool, bring this organisation and intensity in every game."

