Erik Ten Hag Praises Improved Marcus Rashford Form

Marcus Rashford has made major improvements to his game under Erik Ten Hag.

Manchester United defeated Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday, a game in which Rashford scored twice and assisted once.

The forward struggled for form last season and was dropped from the starting 11 many times.

However, Erik Ten Hag values Rashford and has strived to help him improve this season - something that has paid off.

The English international has truly looked like a better player and seems happier on the pitch.

Rashford is a player that needs a manager who truly believes in him - something that he has with Ten Hag.

The forward had one of his best seasons under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a manager who once again, valued him.

Rashford already has five goal contributions this season.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League opener, Ten Hag said the following about Rashford;

“Once again, it's difficult for me to talk about the past. What I see is a happy Marcus Rashford. We worked really hard the last two months with him on different aspects.

“He [Rashford] likes it, he wants to transfer it to the pitch. It started with happiness, he comes in every day, he enjoys it.

“He's [Rashford] smiling, a really positive vibe, and if you put all of those things together - like the way of play - and you are happy, you will contribute more to the team."

