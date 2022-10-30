Erik Ten Hag Praises Key David De Gea Trait Following Performance v West Ham

Manchester United’s number one David De Gea has been previously criticised for his ability to play from the back. However, following his clean sheet against West Ham, Erik Ten Hag has praised the Spaniard for just that.

Another top performance for De Gea today highlighted his ability to adapt under a new manager. Ten Hag brought a new philosophy to Old Trafford that heavily relied on a certain style of play.

The Dutchman makes sure that his goalkeeper can play out from the back in his sides. De Gea struggled with the adjustment at first but has visibly improved in time.

Speaking after the Spaniard’s great performance, Ten Hag highlighted his style of play once again. He said;

“Everyone has his own opinion and his own philosophy. For me, the first from a goalkeeper is you have to protect the goal, so make sure you don't concede goals and in that fact he is magnificent."

The Dutchman then went on to praise De Gea’s adjustment to the style, saying; “On the feet, for me, he [De Gea] has the capabilities as well.”

“This season, he is progressing from game to game in that part. It has to do not only with the keeper but it has to do with the one in front: how do you give the keeper options to bring passes in."

“I am convinced he [De Gea] can do it [pass out from the back] and I think the games so far prove that. I think he will improve from game to game in that part."

