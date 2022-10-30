Erik Ten Hag Prasies Marcus Rashford Performance v West Ham

Erik Ten Hag has spoken to the media after his Manchester United side beat West Ham 1-0. Marcus Rashford scored the winner, with that being his 100th goal for the club.

Ten Hag spoke about Rashford with plenty of praise for the attacker. The Englishman has had a major resurgence in form under the Dutch manager this season.

United’s number 10 has had a much better start to this campaign in comparison to the previous. Rashford has picked out an improvement to his mental health as a reason for his improved form.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ten Hag spoke to the media where he expressed his delight for the forward after his goal against West Ham. Speaking on Rashford’s 100th goal, he said;

“It is a great performance. It is fantastic and fantastic for Manchester United. They have a great academy and a great history with the academy. It was a great header, the day before his birthday, for his 100th goal is a real milestone."

Speaking about the goal itself, the Dutchman said; “The player on the 85th anniversary of always having a youth player in the squad or on the pitch and Marcus Rashford I think he is representing that fact and scores a brilliant goal with a great pass from Eriksen."

