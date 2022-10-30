Erik Ten Hag Prasies Marcus Rashford Performance v West Ham
Erik Ten Hag has spoken to the media after his Manchester United side beat West Ham 1-0. Marcus Rashford scored the winner, with that being his 100th goal for the club.
Ten Hag spoke about Rashford with plenty of praise for the attacker. The Englishman has had a major resurgence in form under the Dutch manager this season.
United’s number 10 has had a much better start to this campaign in comparison to the previous. Rashford has picked out an improvement to his mental health as a reason for his improved form.
Ten Hag spoke to the media where he expressed his delight for the forward after his goal against West Ham. Speaking on Rashford’s 100th goal, he said;
“It is a great performance. It is fantastic and fantastic for Manchester United. They have a great academy and a great history with the academy. It was a great header, the day before his birthday, for his 100th goal is a real milestone."
Speaking about the goal itself, the Dutchman said; “The player on the 85th anniversary of always having a youth player in the squad or on the pitch and Marcus Rashford I think he is representing that fact and scores a brilliant goal with a great pass from Eriksen."
