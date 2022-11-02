Erik Ten Hag Previews Manchester United Game v Real Sociedad

Manchester United play Real Sociedad in tomorrow's UEFA Europa League fixture and manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about the game. United will be looking to end the group with a win.

United can finish top of their UEFA Europa League group if they manage to beat Sociedad by two or more goals tomorrow evening. The reds currently sit on 12 points and are in second place.

The last time the two sides met at Old Trafford, United lost 1-0 thanks to a Brais Mendez penalty when the sides met in September. The reds will be looking to seal top spot and get one over on Sociedad.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Ten Hag spoke to the media earlier today about United's previous game v Sociedad and he said; "It's six weeks ago or so and it's a different team, not all the players then are fit. We're growing, developing, making good progress."

"We know it's difficult to win games here but we like the challenge. We know we have to win by two goals, we have a plan for that and we will do everything to get it done."

He also spoke about Sociedad's manager and said; "I think their coach likes poetic football, they want to play and I think they will stick to that. If it's a different approach we will adapt but we know what to do."

