Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United came back from a goal down to beat Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park.

The Dutchman watched Alex Iwobi put Everton ahead before his signing Antony equalised for United. Anthony Martial was then replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo who went on to score the winning goal.

Ten Hag has spoken following the game. The United boss has praised the fight and response from his side.

Speaking after the match to BT Sport, Ten Hag went on to say;

IMAGO / PA Images

“We were quickly 1-0 down but the reaction of the team was good. One of our aims is to deal better with setbacks and they stayed composed, played out of the game. It was quite impressive from our side."

“In the first half we were pressing well. Everton did not come out and it was difficult for them to get a lot of crosses in, we didn't allow them and I am happy with that."

“We were happy with all the subs, Ronaldo got the winning goal and Varane showed his importance with his organisation and heading capacity."

Ten Hag concluded his post match reaction by saying; “We develop as a team. We have steps to go. There's room for improvement but the first half was quite good. We controlled the game in and out of possession."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

