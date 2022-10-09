Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Everton 1-2 Manchester United

IMAGO / NTB

Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has spoken following Manchester United’s away win against Everton.

Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United came back from a goal down to beat Frank Lampard’s Everton at Goodison Park. 

The Dutchman watched Alex Iwobi put Everton ahead before his signing Antony equalised for United. Anthony Martial was then replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo who went on to score the winning goal. 

Ten Hag has spoken following the game. The United boss has praised the fight and response from his side. 

Speaking after the match to BT Sport, Ten Hag went on to say;

Erik Ten Hag

“We were quickly 1-0 down but the reaction of the team was good. One of our aims is to deal better with setbacks and they stayed composed, played out of the game. It was quite impressive from our side." 

“In the first half we were pressing well. Everton did not come out and it was difficult for them to get a lot of crosses in, we didn't allow them and I am happy with that."

“We were happy with all the subs, Ronaldo got the winning goal and Varane showed his importance with his organisation and heading capacity." 

Ten Hag concluded his post match reaction by saying; “We develop as a team. We have steps to go. There's room for improvement but the first half was quite good. We controlled the game in and out of possession."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag Southampton
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Everton 1-2 Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Antony's debut with Manchester United
Match Day

Antony’s Game In Numbers Manchester United 2-1 Everton

By Alex Wallace
Scott Mctominay
News

Scott McTominay To Miss Manchester United vs Newcastle United

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Anthony Martial Substituted With Injury During Everton vs Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 700th Goal To Give Manchester United Lead vs Everton

By Alex Wallace
Antony Scores For Manchester United On His Debut At Old Trafford Against Arsenal
Match Day

Watch: Antony Goal Brings Manchester United Level Against Everton

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Match Day

Everton vs Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford
Match Day

Everton vs Manchester United Where To Watch, TV Channels And Live Stream

By Alex Wallace