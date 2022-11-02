Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Reflects On Casemiro’s Start At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has spoken about the impact that Casemiro has had since joining Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Casemiro’s time at the club so far. The Brazilian moved to Old Trafford in the summer from Real Madrid where he had lived out a very successful career.

The boss spoke to the media alongside the midfielder on Wednesday ahead of the Europa League game against Real Sociedad on Thursday. United need to win the game by two or more goals to advance straight through to the knockouts.

Ten Hag has spoken about Casemiro and has been full of praise and admiration for the Brazilian international. The midfielder decided to try a new challenge, having been a serial winner at Real Madrid.

Casemiro and Scott Mctominay

Speaking in the press conference today, Ten Hag was given a number of questions about the present Casemiro. He said;

“He [Casemiro] told me he needs a new challenge because at Real Madrid he won everything. They didn't want him to go but he had the feeling 'I have to go to another club, another league to prove myself' and that shows his hunger. I really like that."

“From the first day he [Casemiro] has come with that attitude in every training, every match and I really like it. He will be more and more important to our team."

“You see him [Casemiro] growing game to game and also our team is growing so we're really happy with the progress but we have to keep that process going. We are not satisfied and we have to keep getting better."

