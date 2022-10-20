Erik Ten Hag Reflects On Fantastic Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Performance

Erik Ten Hag set out his Manchester United side last night against a top four rival in Tottenham. The Dutchman’s United side put in their most dominant performance of his reign so far.

Many fans are branding United’s victory last night ‘the best post Fergie (Sir Alex Ferguson) performance’. Ten Hag’s side showed pure dominance from minute 1 to 90.

Despite part of that result being overshadowed with this morning's headlines surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s actions last night, Ten Hag focused on the performance.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was the type of performance that the boss had been talking about for weeks. High pressure, creating chances, the ultimate ‘Ten Hag’ performance.

Following the performance, Ten Hag said; “We are growing in the season. We are getting more proactive in and out of possession.”

“We had some other good performances, Liverpool and Arsenal, but today you could see we have developed. You can see the last weeks we are growing in the season and are more proactive in and out of possession."

Speaking on the play style, he said; “First you get organisation, in and out of possession, when you get that right you need the right intensity. You have to dictate intensity and that is what we did today."

“11 players who defend, 11 players who attack, a lot of dynamic. I am pleased with that. I will not say I am totally satisfied, good is not good enough. That has to be the standard here."

