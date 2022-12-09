Erik Ten Hag Responds To Cristiano Ronaldo Interview & Manchester United Exit

Manchester United’s manager Erik Ten Hag has finally responded to the interview undertaken by Cristiano Ronaldo. The striker was then sacked just days after the interview was broadcast.

In the bombshell exclusive, Ronaldo revealed that he had no respect for Ten Hag. The striker also went on to mention the poor running of the football club as well as firing shots at team mates and more.

Ten Hag had avoided speaking about the interview in depth so far due to on field commitments with friendlies etc. However, speaking to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the Dutchman has opened up.

Ten Hag said; “I think it was quite clear after [the interview] that he had to leave. I think we didn’t have to discuss it. It was quite clear. Richard [Arnold], John [Murtough], me.”

“Yes [he watched Ronaldo's interview]. Not all of it. I have seen most of it. I have to do it. It is part of my job to do it. I went to UEFA [for the coaches' convention] when it came out."

“I wanted him [Ronaldo] to stay from the first moment until now. He wanted to leave, it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn’t want to be in this club then he has to go, clear."

Ten Hag continued with; “The [Ronaldo] interview I think, as a club, you can’t accept. There will be consequences. To make that step he knew the consequences. Before he never told me [he wanted to leave]."

“During the season there was no window but until that moment [the interview] he [Ronaldo] never told me ‘I want to leave’."

“In the summer, we [he and Ronaldo] had one talk. He came in and said ‘I will tell you in seven days if I want to stay’. Then he came back and said ‘I want to stay’. Until that moment [the interview], I never heard anything."

“We are looking to the future. Move on. I want to go to the future. We want a new future of #mufc and he [Ronaldo] didn’t want to be part of it. We move on."

