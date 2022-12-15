Erik Ten Hag Reveals His Support For A Manchester United Takeover

It is no secret that Manchester United have endured much less success in the last nine years or so and despite the obvious departure of Sir Alex Ferguson causing problems, one of the main issues supporters see is the owners, the Glazer family.

After years of protest, the club released a statement saying that they are now open to new investment in the club which could include a sale.

First team manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken to Richard Arnold, the club's Chief Executive, and revealed what he said (Quotes via MEN): "Richard Arnold told me (the club are exploring investment). They are open and transparent. I was informed by the club but I’m not talking with the owners about this issue.

"I look at the competition around the Premier League: they all have the opportunity to invest.

"We spoke about the culture we want. We spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he (Arnold) confirmed it won’t change, it will be even better because more money will become available for this project.

He revealed that despite the Glazers not having regular contact with him, they do speak:

“I have met them, yes. I don’t speak to them that often, I’ve spoke to them before I was appointed and when I was. We spoke about how we will work together and how we are going to achieve our objectives but the most contact with Richard.

He finished, talking about the finances in the Premier League in general: "It’s a tough competition between seven or eight clubs. That’s a change in circumstances when you compare with five or 10 years ago so the competition is much tougher."

