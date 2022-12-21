Erik Ten Hag Reveals The Key To Manchester United's Improvement

Manchester United have seen big improvements since last season and new manager Erik Ten Hag has received lots of praise for the job he has done so far.

One of the main criticisms the squad received in the previous campaign was to do with their attitude and the culture in the dressing room - where it was pointed out they gave up easily and seemed weak mentally.

IMAGO / PA Images

Things have changed, though, and the Dutchman found he agreed with that criticism previously. He said the following to Voetbal International (Via United Plug):

"There was no spirit in it (The squad), I didn't see team dynamics in the squad. Mental resilience was very low. The fighting spirit, for each other, prioritising the team, that wasn't really in this selection.

"Changing the culture was the most important thing to me then — To get that into the locker room, you need personalities. That's why purchasing Casemiro was so important. He can speed up the process because he knows what to do to win titles.

IMAGO / Sportimage

United return to action after the World Cup on Wednesday night versus Burnley, in the Carabao Cup.

"I am happy with the spirit in which we resume the season tonight, but I am well aware that it will not be an easy game. Burnley are leaders of the Championship and they have returned to the competition two weeks already."

