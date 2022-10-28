Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Reveals Why He Substituted Antony v FC Sheriff

IMAGO / Sportimage

Antony was taken off at half time by Erik Ten Hag during Manchester United’s 3-0 win vs Sheriff.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag decided to replace Antony with Marcus Rashford at half time during the game against Sheriff. There were some assumptions that the Brazilian had been taken off due to his use of a skill move.

Antony uses his own signature skill move where he spins in a 360 circle with the ball at his feet. The winger used the skill just before half time and lost the ball, instant reactions from Robbie Savage on commentary branded it ‘embarrassing’.

When the camera had panned in on Ten Hag he was visibly shaking his head and didn’t look too pleased with the number 21. The skill had slowed down the attack and resulted in a loss of possession at 0-0.

Antony Manchester United UEFA Europa League

Pundits continued to discuss the ineffectiveness of the skill move at half time. Assumptions were then made that the Dutchman had substituted Antony at half time for his use of the skill.

However, after the game Ten Hag spoke to the media. One of the burning questions that was asked was why the Brazilian was taken off at half time.

When asked if it was because of the spin, he said; “No. It was more or less planned. I wanted to see Cristiano and Marcus Rashford closer together and I thought Garnacho was playing quite well."

Ten Hag then also said; “I don’t have a problem [with the skill] as long as it is functional."

Antony Manchester United UEFA Europa League
