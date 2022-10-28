Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Can Still Hit Top Form At Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has said that striker Cristiano Ronaldo can still hit the top level whilst at the club. The striker scored in last night's victory in the UEFA Europa League.

Ronaldo has not been a regular for United like he was last season due to Ten Hag preferring Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford through the middle this season. The Portuguese international will be looking to be a regular starter again.

The 37 year old made 38 appearances for the reds last season in all competitions scoring 24 goals and providing 3 assists along the way. Ten Hag thinks the striker can re capture that form again this season.

Ten Hag spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's game vs West Ham and was asked about the striker. The Dutchman stated that he believes that with the chances his side are creating Ronaldo can hit the heights of last season.

He said; "It's up to him. I think when you collect all the chances he [Ronaldo] creates, and the team creates for him in the last weeks that he was there."

"You can see that he's still capable of getting into the right positions, and I know he's capable of finishing."

The 37 year old clearly still has a part to play during the rest of Uniteds season, despite rumors that he could leave in January. However, his fate lies in his own hands and not that of the manager and the club.

