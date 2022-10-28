Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Can Still Hit Top Form At Manchester United

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Can Still Hit Top Form At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and has said that the Portuguese international can still hit top form at Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has said that striker Cristiano Ronaldo can still hit the top level whilst at the club. The striker scored in last night's victory in the UEFA Europa League.

Ronaldo has not been a regular for United like he was last season due to Ten Hag preferring Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford through the middle this season. The Portuguese international will be looking to be a regular starter again.

The 37 year old made 38 appearances for the reds last season in all competitions scoring 24 goals and providing 3 assists along the way. Ten Hag thinks the striker can re capture that form again this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Ten Hag spoke to the media ahead of Sunday's game vs West Ham and was asked about the striker. The Dutchman stated that he believes that with the chances his side are creating Ronaldo can hit the heights of last season.

He said; "It's up to him. I think when you collect all the chances he [Ronaldo] creates, and the team creates for him in the last weeks that he was there."

"You can see that he's still capable of getting into the right positions, and I know he's capable of finishing."

The 37 year old clearly still has a part to play during the rest of Uniteds season, despite rumors that he could leave in January. However, his fate lies in his own hands and not that of the manager and the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Can Still Hit Top Form At Manchester United

By Ben Patterson
Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

La Liga Side Could Approach Manchester United's Donny Van De Beek In January

By Alex Wallace
Antony UEFA Europa League
News

Antony Responds To Critics After Skill Move V FC Sheriff

By Ben Patterson
Donny Van De Beek Manchester United
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Happy With Donny Van De Beek Return To Manchester United Squad

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
News

Erik Ten Hag Hopes Anthony Martial Will Play For Manchester United Before World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen
Transfers

Manchester United Could Move For Jeremie Frimpong In January

By Ben Patterson
David De Gea Brentford
News

Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea Not Selected For 2022 FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
News

Manchester United In Talks With Alejandro Garnacho Over New Contract

By Alex Wallace