Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Hasn’t Shown A Desire To Leave Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t asked to leave the club amid reports that have circulated in the past few weeks.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated headlines for a number of weeks due to his reported desire to leave Old Trafford this summer to pursue UEFA Champions League football and following the clubs lack of recruitment.

However, manager Erik Ten Hag has now come and stated to the media that the reports in the media are not the same as what Ronaldo has told his boss privately.

Ronaldo has trained to a high standard and has remained professional since the reports began to emerge and is said to be in line for a start against Brentford on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images

When speaking to the media ahead of the Brentford game on Saturday, Ten Hag was asked about the situation surrounding Ronaldo and his reported desire to leave.

The Dutch boss stated; “That is your assumption. That is not what he is telling me… We plan with him for this season + we are happy with him. We have to fit him into the team, he has to come at the right fitness levels so that he can do the job we expect.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon