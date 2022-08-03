Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have To Fight For His Place At Manchester United

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Erik Ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo will have to fight for his place if he wants to play regularly for Manchester United.

The Dutch boss has made a good impression since arriving to lead pre-season training in July, and has gained a reputation for his strict, authoritative nature so far.

It seems every player will have to work hard and prove themselves as a football player and a professional if they want a place in the new manager's plans - and even superstar Ronaldo seems to be part of that rule.

Ten Hag did an interview with Sky Sports (Via UtdDistrict), where he said that all players, including the 37-year-old, will have to prove that they deserve a place in the team.

"I think he can. It starts with he has to get fit, he just started. He is a fantastic football player – he's proved it so many times. You (Will always) be judged on what you are presenting now, performing now, so the team and Cristiano himself has to prove (That he deserves to be in the team)"

He finished, talking more generally: "We know what we want. It's not about signing players, it's about signing the right players, so we are really planning it carefully – we are strict to that, hard working to get the right players in to construct a good squad."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Will Have To Fight For His Place At Manchester United

By Rhys James14 seconds ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Telles Vallecano
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Complete Alex Telles Move To Sevilla

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: Six Defenders Could Leave Manchester United This Summer Including Aaron Wan-Bissaka And Alex Telles

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong pre-season
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target

By Soumyajit Roy8 hours ago
Manchester United Women's
News

Manchester United Set to Appoint Another Director of Football

By Seth Dooley12 hours ago
Telles Vallecano
Transfers

Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Trio

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed By Lack Of Interest From Other Clubs

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago