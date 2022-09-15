Erik Ten Hag Says Manchester United Will Consider January Transfers

Manchester United have enjoyed a good season so far despite a slow start. Since the loss to Brentford early in the season, The Red Devils have won four in a row in the Premier League and one of two in the Europa League.

This form follows a very poor season for the club's standards in the previous campaign, where they finished sixth in the Premier League with no trophies.

The transfer window is a huge reason for the upturn in results. United brought in a total of five players and most, went straight into the starting 11.

There could be yet more progress on the transfer front when the window opens again in January but the club do not have a big history of doing deals in the month.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manager Erik Ten Hag said the following to club media about it, as the club prepares for the international break (Quotes via UtdDistrict):

“We will have many meetings, we have to improve the structures in and around the club. We will also look to the window in January or next summer already. But, also to improve our way of play by making plans.”

He finished, talking about how when the players return from playing football with their countries: “There’s coming a period where every third day: a game. We have to get ready for that. 90% of the players are away (on international duty) - the others will train proper. We have to prepare. I hope everyone stays fit, returns healthy and then we attack.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon