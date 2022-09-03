Erik Ten Hag Shared His Thoughts On Antony Not Being Premier League Proven

The Brazilian Forward Antony has had his first training today with Manchester United and could feature in the squad that will face Arsenal on Sunday.

This topic has brought many questions from the supporters and the media as no one knows if the 22-year-old is ready to play in such an important match.

The doubts are because Antony is not Premier League proven, so this did not take long to reach Erik Ten Hag's ears then the Dutch manager was quick and concise to address this question.

According to an interview given by the 52-year-old via Football Daily, the former Sao Paulo Winger will not have any problems dealing with big amounts of pressure in the Premier League. The Dutch said:

"He proved himself already, Champions League, Brazilian National Team, Olympic Gold Medal, so, Brazil has several players so talented they can select two or three teams even four."

"He can deal with the pressure, he has a great temperament and creativity. Also for him, it is a new start and he has to adapt to the team to the Premier League, to high intensity, but I am sure he will adapt"

Then Ten Hag was asked about the high price tag and the pressure he will carry on his shoulder when performing at Manchester United, the reporter asked.

We have seen in the Premier League sometimes those big price tags come with such a huge pressure that it doesn't always work out the way you would hope it to, but his character, are you pretty certain that he will take on that expectation and the pressure?

"The former Ajax manager replied, he [Antony] can deal with that [the pressure] and he lives for football, he likes it so, he enjoys football and he is focusing on that and to improve his game for the team and when he is doing that the performances will go."

