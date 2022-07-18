Erik Ten Hag Speaks About Ideal Midfield Signing Frenkie De Jong

Erik Ten Hag took time out of the busy tour schedule to speak to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic about a number of topics, including the ideal holding midfield player he would like to sign.

Ten Hag has hinted to the media that his ideal midfield signing this summer would be a player that posses a number of key holding player tendencies which correlate to that directly of Frenkie De Jong.

De Jong is known for his ability to play as a central midfielder and in that department there are arguments that he is one of the best in Europe.

However, Ten Hag did play De Jong in a sometimes holding position during his time at Ajax and has outline that position as one of priority importance this summer.

Ten Hag spoke to the Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell and discussed what he looks for in a holding midfielder, hinting at his target being the Dutch midfielder.

“We are looking for a player who can play in the holding midfield position, but it has to be the right one. There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand. When we can’t find him, we have to deal with the players in our squad now and we will develop one in that position.

“I will not react on a certain player. We need the right player. We have a list and we qualify as the player who has the competencies to play that role. We will strike the moment the player is available.”

