Erik Ten Hag Speaks Out on The 'Honour' of Becoming Manchester United Manager

Erik Ten Hag has spoken upon the official announcement of becoming Manchester United manager, calling the role an "Honour" to be given.

After all the speculation, the news has officially been confirmed about him joining the club.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will take up a consultancy role and be replaced by the Dutchman with a contract until 2025.

After spending four years with Ajax in the Netherlands, Ten Hag had this to say about his new job: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead."

ten hag 4

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

The 52 year-old finished: “It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

