Erik Ten Hag Delivers Verdict On David De Gea’s Future At Manchester United

David De Gea remains Manchester United’s number one for the time being. The Spaniard has also expressed his desire to continue at United with a hunger to win more trophies.

Erik Ten Hag, however, has now also delivered his current verdict on the goalkeeper and what the plan may possibly be for the future. However Ten Hag has stated that United will not be rushing into dealing with contract renewals.

The Dutchman has been speaking to the media ahead of the Spurs game on Wednesday night and was asked extensively about the keeper. De Gea made his 500th appearance for the club on Sunday.

When asked about whether Ten Hag had made a decision on the Spaniards future, he said;

“We didn’t make a decision on him but what I can say is I’m really happy with David De Gea as a keeper. The first two games of the season were not his best performances but after it, you see he brings us a lot for the defence.”

He continued with; “The defensive department, he gives stability and, as a person also, I like him. I can cooperate really well with him but first we go to the winter and then we will talk about how we deal with situations."

