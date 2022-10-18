Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Delivers Verdict On David De Gea’s Future At Manchester United

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Erik Ten Hag Delivers Verdict On David De Gea’s Future At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has spoken to the press about David De Gea, a player whos future remains unclear at Manchester United.

David De Gea remains Manchester United’s number one for the time being. The Spaniard has also expressed his desire to continue at United with a hunger to win more trophies.

Erik Ten Hag, however, has now also delivered his current verdict on the goalkeeper and what the plan may possibly be for the future. However Ten Hag has stated that United will not be rushing into dealing with contract renewals.

The Dutchman has been speaking to the media ahead of the Spurs game on Wednesday night and was asked extensively about the keeper. De Gea made his 500th appearance for the club on Sunday.

When asked about whether Ten Hag had made a decision on the Spaniards future, he said;

“We didn’t make a decision on him but what I can say is I’m really happy with David De Gea as a keeper. The first two games of the season were not his best performances but after it, you see he brings us a lot for the defence.”

He continued with; “The defensive department, he gives stability and, as a person also, I like him. I can cooperate really well with him but first we go to the winter and then we will talk about how we deal with situations."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Gea
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Delivers Verdict On David De Gea’s Future At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Ronaldo
Match Day

Manchester United v Spurs Premier League Match Preview

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford Stadium
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Tottenham Premier League TV Channels and Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Gives Manchester United Injury Update - Christian Eriksen & More

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Report: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Manchester United In January?

By Rhys James
pogba
Quotes

Paul Pogba's Agent Reveals Why He Struggled At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

By Alex Wallace
David De Gea Brentford
News

Manchester United Must Make David De Gea Contract Decision

By Alex Wallace