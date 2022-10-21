Erik Ten Hag Wants Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag took disciplinary action against Cristiano Ronaldo this week following the player's refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham. The Portuguese striker was removed from first team training and is out of the squad to face Chelsea.

Ten Hag was firm and hard hitting with Ronaldo, doing the right thing and being backed for it. The Dutchman has put his authority on the superstar and the rest of the squad.

The relationship between Ten Hag and Ronaldo was reportedly beginning to show its cracks. The incident was seen by some as a last straw, however that doesn’t seem to tell the full story.

The second half of Ten Hag’s press conference has been released ahead of Saturday’s clash. The Dutchman once again spoke about the Ronaldo situation.

He said; “He has achieved a lot in his career. It is so brilliant. But he has to be aware that you get judged by the moment and how you are acting today. In top sport, it is about today — it is not about age or reputation.”

When asked if Ronaldo will play or not again for United, he said; “No. It's for this game, and then we continue. I'm open for that and for me that is a strike. What we say in the statement is Cristiano remains an important part of the squad and I count on him for the rest of the season.”

