Erik Ten Hag: Why Donny Van De Beek Isn't Playing For Manchester United

Manchester United bought Donny Van De Beek in the summer of 2020 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the Dutchman has struggled since coming to England and he has only racked up 53 appearances so far, most coming from the bench.

Many fans of the player were encouraged by the arrival of Erik Ten Hag at the club, who brought the best out of the midfielder at AFC Ajax, but there has not been any improvement in his situation as of yet.

IMAGO / PA Images

The manager spoke to The MEN about the 25-year-old:

"He (Van De Beek) had a muscle injury. So it takes a couple of weeks. He's now back on the training grass, so he's outside doing his work but (it's) still individual, he's not returning to team training. So we have to wait for that moment.

"He has to be fit. Obviously, that is his disadvantage. He is now for two-and-a-half years here. He had a pre-season that was quite okay and his chances will come.

He finished: "When he came on against Brighton (Earlier this season) as a sub he did very well but you have to be available. And if you're not available you cannot get a place in the first XI and so now he has to make sure he gets fit and fights for his position."

