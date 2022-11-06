Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag’s Brutally Honest Assessment Of Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United

IMAGO / Sportimage

Erik Ten Hag had plenty to say following Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Manchester United were quite embarrassingly defeated on Sunday afternoon as they lost 3-1 to Aston Villa away from home. United didn’t perform anywhere near their best and Erik Ten Hag recognised that after the game.

It was an overall poor showing from United in the game, the game looked lost early on when Villa went 2-0 up. Despite getting a goal back before half time, early into the second half the two goal advantage was once again established by Villa.

It was a rare poor showing from United’s defence in the game but the Red Devils never really seemed to get going in attack either. Another game goes by where its ever clear that United need to add a striker to their team.

Erik ten Hag instructing players

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag made some brutally honest assessments of the game following the defeat. He said;

“We lose the game start of the first half and second half, that is unacceptable. They looked more fresh, more ready. After a long time this has happened, I said it was up to us.”

“We didn't keep the ball, we didn't get the right organisation, didn't follow the rules and lost battles. The result is clear, it never lies. In football you always get your own earnings. Today we were not good enough."

Erik ten Hag
Quotes

By Alex Wallace
