Erik Ten Hag's Reveals Manchester United Approach Against Liverpool

Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag's Reveals Manchester United Plan Against Liverpool

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In an interview with in-house media, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed his philosophy, approach to the Liverpool match, and more.

Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag was asked a multitude of questions surrounding the Liverpool match by the club's media. 

Manchester United take on Liverpool this Monday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 BST. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

There are, however, anti-Glazer protests set to take place in the build-up to the game.

You can read details about the protest here.

Glazers Out

Talking about injuries within the squad, ten Hag said, “Victor has not returned to the training pitch yet, but the good news is that Anthony Martial is back in training with the team.”

When asked about whether he understand the appeal of big derby matches such as Manchester United versus Liverpool, the Dutchman stated, 

“I think the manager [and] the players. Let’s say this: you started to play football to have the experience of a game like this. 

"So, we are really excited and we’re really looking forward to this game.”

When asked about whether he expects the team to show fighting spirit, “I think in any game you have to show that: it’s a way of life. But especially against Liverpool, it has to be one bracket extra.”

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo

Ten Hag then spoke about his philosophy - whether he is committed to his vision and what it will take to build his desired 'fighting machine', 

“Yeah, definitely [committed]. [Pre-season] confirmed my philosophy and now we have obviously [had] a setback but I know the reasons and we have to work on that. 

"We will clear it. But we stick to the philosophy and the plan.

“It was clear that last Saturday I was unhappy with that [fighting machine] factor. 

"I think it’s the basic stuff, what you have to bring at least as an individual and as a team on the pitch, but also what the fans can expect from us. 

"That is what we didn’t do. I feel really sorry after Saturday’s game what we delivered for our fans.

“I’ve seen really good things, until Atletico Madrid [the friendly in Oslo]. 

"After it, it’s a drop. We have to turn that around quickly, but it’s normal in the process. You grow and then you get a drop. But it’s about keeping the right pattern and the pattern going up.”

Erik ten Hag Oslo

Ten Hag then spoke about what the make-up of his ideal player to recruit looks like, 

“It starts with the basic stuff: reliable, you have a drive, you have the motivation – highly motivated. 

"You want to fight, and you bring it every day on the training pitch. You want to maximise, you want to strengthen the squad. 

"You are a unified club, a unified team and most of all you are prepared to win.”

What the manager expects from his players in these upcoming fixtures, “I don’t like to react. I want to act.

“It’s always important but be honest, be transparent. Tell each other the expectation, the demands and stick to that. 

"You have a philosophy, you have a plan, and then finally the people they make the difference.”

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag's Reveals Manchester United Approach Against Liverpool

By Seth Dooley
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
News

Glazer Family's Inner-Disagreements Revealed

By Seth Dooley
evra
Quotes

Former Manchester United Defender Says They Need A Miracle To Beat Liverpool

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro
Quotes

Watch Casemiro's Emotive Reaction When Handed A Small Yogurt Bottle

By Saul Escudero
Fred, McTominay, Maguire, Lindelof, Varane
Match Day

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Early Team News And Predicted Eleven

By Saul Escudero
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly To Olympique Marseille To Be Completed Soon

By Saul Escudero
Casemiro Luis Diaz
Transfers

Report: Casemiro Set To Wear The Following Shirt Number At Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
James Garner
News

James Garner Surprised That Manchester United Are Willing To Sell Him This Summer

By Alex Wallace