Erik Ten Hag's Reveals Manchester United Approach Against Liverpool

In an interview with in-house media, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed his philosophy, approach to the Liverpool match, and more.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Erik ten Hag was asked a multitude of questions surrounding the Liverpool match by the club's media.

Manchester United take on Liverpool this Monday evening, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 BST. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

There are, however, anti-Glazer protests set to take place in the build-up to the game.

You can read details about the protest here.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Talking about injuries within the squad, ten Hag said, “Victor has not returned to the training pitch yet, but the good news is that Anthony Martial is back in training with the team.”

When asked about whether he understand the appeal of big derby matches such as Manchester United versus Liverpool, the Dutchman stated,

“I think the manager [and] the players. Let’s say this: you started to play football to have the experience of a game like this.

"So, we are really excited and we’re really looking forward to this game.”

When asked about whether he expects the team to show fighting spirit, “I think in any game you have to show that: it’s a way of life. But especially against Liverpool, it has to be one bracket extra.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Ten Hag then spoke about his philosophy - whether he is committed to his vision and what it will take to build his desired 'fighting machine',

“Yeah, definitely [committed]. [Pre-season] confirmed my philosophy and now we have obviously [had] a setback but I know the reasons and we have to work on that.

"We will clear it. But we stick to the philosophy and the plan.

“It was clear that last Saturday I was unhappy with that [fighting machine] factor.

"I think it’s the basic stuff, what you have to bring at least as an individual and as a team on the pitch, but also what the fans can expect from us.

"That is what we didn’t do. I feel really sorry after Saturday’s game what we delivered for our fans.

“I’ve seen really good things, until Atletico Madrid [the friendly in Oslo].

"After it, it’s a drop. We have to turn that around quickly, but it’s normal in the process. You grow and then you get a drop. But it’s about keeping the right pattern and the pattern going up.”

IMAGO / NTB

Ten Hag then spoke about what the make-up of his ideal player to recruit looks like,

“It starts with the basic stuff: reliable, you have a drive, you have the motivation – highly motivated.

"You want to fight, and you bring it every day on the training pitch. You want to maximise, you want to strengthen the squad.

"You are a unified club, a unified team and most of all you are prepared to win.”

What the manager expects from his players in these upcoming fixtures, “I don’t like to react. I want to act.

“It’s always important but be honest, be transparent. Tell each other the expectation, the demands and stick to that.

"You have a philosophy, you have a plan, and then finally the people they make the difference.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon