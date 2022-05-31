Ex Chelsea Defender Speaks Out on N'Golo Kante's Links to Manchester United
Ex Chelsea full back Glen Johnson has spoke out on N'Golo Kante's links to Manchester United.
The Frenchman has been rumoured to leave London this summer, with his contract expiring in a year.
Erik Ten Hag's Red Devils are one team who are said to be interested in making the World Cup winner part of their project.
Johnson told BettingOdds: “I don’t think it’s clever to allow one of your top players to go to a rival team."
"That doesn’t make any sense to me at all. I don’t think they should let him go anywhere", he said.
"They should do whatever they can to keep hold of him and if he was to leave then I wouldn’t be letting him go to Manchester United."
He finished: "You can just see how much the fans and his teammates love him.”
