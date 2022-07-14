Ex Chelsea Star Encourages Manchester United To Sign Former Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has encouraged Manchester United to sign Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian is now a free agent after his contract expired with Serie A giants Juventus, and The Red Devils are one club among many who have been linked with him.

Johnson said on BettingOdds.com, answering whether or not the club should attempt to bring Dybala to Old Trafford: "Yes absolutely. If you can get a player like Paulo Dybala on a free then Jesus! Even if Manchester United didn’t need him, I’d still say sign him."

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

He ended: "These players don’t come around for free very often. Again it’s probably a player they don’t need but if he’s free you’ve got to take him. But if he is available for free, I’d be very surprised if he ends up at Manchester United.”

The 28 year old had an impressive campaign with his club in 21/22. In all competitions he played 39 games, scoring a total of 15 and assisting a further six, while playing both as an attacking midfielder as well as a forward.

With the squad somewhat limited when it comes to forwards following the absence of Mason Greenwood, it could be that United decide to try and sign Dybala. However, reports state that manager Erik Ten Hag is not keen on it.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon