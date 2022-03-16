Ex-Chelsea Midfielder on Thomas Tuchel to Manchester United: 'If the Situation Bubbles, Then Yes'

Former Chelsea player Glen Johnson has gives his opinion on the likelihood of Thomas Tuchel moving to Manchester United, saying if the current situation bubbles, then it could happen.

Since the war between Ukraine and Russia, and the alleged links with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and the Russian state, the club's assets have been frozen - leading to uncertainty about almost everything at the club.

Johnson said he thinks it is possible for the German manager to move to their Manchester rivals.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He told BettingOdds.com: “I think no, if he gets some guidance from the Chelsea board about a deal (for a new club owner) being close."

"However, if this situation bubbles on for twelve months, then yes - people will be looking for their own futures."

He finished: "But if this is done in months then Tuchel and the players have got some confidence in that then no, I don’t think he’d be interested in the Manchester United job at all.”

