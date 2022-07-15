Ex-Chelsea Star Backs Arsenal To Finish Above Manchester United In The Premier League Next Season

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has backed Arsenal to finish above Manchester United in the Premier League next season.

Following a disappointing 21/22 campaign where The Red Devils finished sixth, despite the initial ambitions of first place not looking that unrealistic before the first four or five games were played.

Many fans had hoped that United would be able to get in a number of new signings early this summer, but as we head towards the third game of the club's pre season friendlies, left-back Tyrell Malacia is the only new player who has joined as part of the squad.

On Friday afternoon former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen was officially confirmed to be joining, but it is unclear at this whether or not he will join the tour and take part in the pre season matches.

Johnson, who played as a defender for clubs such as Chelsea and West Ham, gave his opinions on BettingOdds.com on where Erik Ten Hag's team might finish.

“I think they’ll finish fifth or sixth. To be fair to Arsenal they were dreadful at the start of last season and no one ever spoke about them and then they were there or thereabouts towards the end."

He finished: "So if they improve, they’ll probably be an even bigger threat than United. So I reckon United will finish around fifth or sixth.”

